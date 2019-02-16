GERALD WEISER Peacefully, on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Jean Epstein for fifty-seven years. Loving father and father-in-law of Brent and Sharon, and Nancy. Cherished grandfather of David, Evan and Paul Weiser. Dear brother of the late Morley (Alicia), the late Joseph (Sylvia), and the late Edee (Bob). After growing up in Quebec City, he graduated from Queen's University. He settled back in Quebec City where he ran a children's clothing business as well as being involved in many community and charitable causes. He then moved to Montreal where he spent the second half of his married life before finally retiring in Toronto at the Dunfield Residence. Gerald will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul with a great sense of humour. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. Special thanks to his wonderful caregivers Yvonne and Nancy and to his many Dunfield friends and staff. Funeral service in Montreal at Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean- Talon St. W., on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial at Congregation Shaar Hashomayim Cemetery, 1250 ch. de la Forêt. Shiva to take place in Toronto at 77 Dunfield on Monday and Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to the Evan Conor Weiser Cardiac Fund c/o HSC (416) 813-5320 or the Temmy Latner Center for Palliative Care (www.tlcpc.org) at Mount Sinai Hospital Toronto (416) 586-4800 ext. 7884. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019