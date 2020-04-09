|
GERALD YAFFE On Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home. Gerald Yaffe beloved husband of Elaine. Loving father and father-in-law of Jacqueline Yaffe, and Samantha and Bob Green.Dear brother-in-law of Seymour and Jolanta Schwartz, and Myra and Arthur Slutsky. Devoted grandfather of Lucas, and Judah. Surrounded by love, Jerry died the way he lived- full of laughter, dedication, generosity, optimism, compassion and class. His battle with cancer was short, but his joie de vivre will carry on through his incredible circle of family, friends and business associates. He was and will always be an inspiration for us to reach for the stars. Unfortunately, we are unable to give him the grand send-off he deserves, but we will celebrate his wonderful life with our wider community at a safer time. A graveside family service was held on April 8.Due to the advent of Pesach shiva concludes April 8. Donations to cancer care for the disadvantaged at St. Michael's Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Please visit stmichaelshospitalfoundation. com or call 416- 864-5000.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020