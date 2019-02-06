You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine CARRUTHERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine B. CARRUTHERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine B. CARRUTHERS Obituary
GERALDINE B. CARRUTHERS (nee Brown) August 13, 1932 - January 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Headwaters Hospital in Orangeville. Will be sadly missed by her children, Ted (Sharon), Dave (Lorie) and Michele; as well as her grandchildren, Taron, Nicole (Steve), Taylor and Jamie; and her recent great-grandson, Owen. Survived by her siblings, Barb and Dave (Shirley). Many Thanks to the incredible staff at both Chartwell Montgomery Village and the Eaton Wing at Headwaters Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held in the spring. For information on some of Gerry's great accomplishments or to send condolences for her Celebration of Life and her favourite charities for donation please visit www.imfunerals.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.