GERALDINE B. CARRUTHERS (nee Brown) August 13, 1932 - January 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Headwaters Hospital in Orangeville. Will be sadly missed by her children, Ted (Sharon), Dave (Lorie) and Michele; as well as her grandchildren, Taron, Nicole (Steve), Taylor and Jamie; and her recent great-grandson, Owen. Survived by her siblings, Barb and Dave (Shirley). Many Thanks to the incredible staff at both Chartwell Montgomery Village and the Eaton Wing at Headwaters Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held in the spring. For information on some of Gerry's great accomplishments or to send condolences for her Celebration of Life and her favourite charities for donation please visit www.imfunerals.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019