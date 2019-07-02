GERALDINE SANDLER 'Gerri' / (née Corbett) Passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Gerald (2016). She is survived by her children Jeffrey Sandler (Cathleen Philip), Hanna Sandler (Brent Rogers) and Jane Riley (John Riley) and loving Gammy to Evan (Carolyn Madden) and Averell Riley. Sister of Irene Wayne, the late Kay Simmons, the late Fran McDougall and the late Margo McConvey. Predeceased by her parents Clarence and Mary Corbett. Gerri was born on December 8, 1928 in Macamic, Québec and raised in North Bay, Ontario. She was a graduate of St. Michael's Nursing School of Toronto in 1949. After nursing school Gerri moved to Windsor, married "boy Gerry" and they started their family. With the three youngsters they relocated first to Oakville then St. Catharines where they spent the majority of their 62-year-long marriage. As well as founding and being the first president of the Windsor Municipal General Hospital Auxiliary Gerri remained active in volunteer and community work throughout her life. In St. Catharines her favourite causes included The Maycourt Club, Rodman Hall and The Crippled Children's Centre(now Hotel Dieu Shaver Health Centre). She was a member of the St. Catharines Golf and Country Club as well as the St. Catharines Tennis Club. Gerry and Gerri were fearless travellers, saw dozens of countries and she even climbed the Great Wall of China when she turned 80. They spent most winters with friends in Siesta Key, Florida. She valued all of her tremendous friendships both in Canada and in the US. The family would like to thank all the devoted, compassionate and fun Staff at the Royal Henley for taking such good care of Gerri (and Gerry) for the past 5 years. In accordance with Gerri's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive guests at St. Julia Roman Catholic Church, 251 Glenridge Ave., St. Catharines, on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. with Memorial Mass to follow at 12 p.m. An Inurnment will take place at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Hwy 20, Fonthill following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com Published in The Globe and Mail from July 2 to July 6, 2019