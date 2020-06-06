You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Gerard Omer ROCHON


1934 - 2020
GERARD (GERRY) OMER ROCHON Born February 10, 1934 to Gerard and Eulalie Rochon in Windsor, Ontario. He died peacefully on May 29, 2020, at Bridgepoint Palliative Care. Gerry is survived by the love of his life, Eileen "Red"; siblings, Henriette, Jeannine, Pierre, Pauline et Marie. Predeceased by his sisters, Renee and Suzanne; and his brothers-in-law, John Ford, Ed Meade, Duane Bondy, and Tim Coughlin. Also survived by his daughters, "Les Girls", Colette (Brad Somerville), Michele (Tim Schellenberg) and Elise (Werner van Bastelaar). Providing great joy were eight grandsons, Conor (Taylor), Christiaan, Alexander (Stephanie), Benjamin (Krista), Julius (Alice), Aidan (Shenika), Elliott and Colman. After the death of his father, Gerry became Pepe for the large Rochon clan and was proud of his many nieces and nephews. After graduating from University of Detroit in 1957, Gerry started his broadcasting career at CKLW Windsor. In 1960, Gerry with Eileen and family moved to Montreal to work in television at CFCF directing and producing. In the mid '60s, Gerry moved the family to Toronto to work as the Executive Producer of Baton/CTV. Gerry was promoted to Vice President of Production and his greatest production achievements were The Littlest Hobo, Divided Loyalties and Executive Producer of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the 1988 Calgary Olympics. Gerry loved his sports, whether playing or supporting his teams: Jays, Raptors, et Les Habitants. His love of tennis made him the Senior Mens' Doubles Champion with Basil Rodomar for several years at the RCYC. Gerry also enjoyed beating his grandsons at table tennis. He gave the boys his love for cars, go-carts and boats. Gerry's favourite sport was sailing and he spent many years behind the wheel of his beloved Escapade V where he was happiest. Gerry loved being part of the RCYC family and was eventually voted in as a Vice Commodore. After sixty two years of marriage, Eileen was still Gerry's "sweetie pie". Due to her loving care, Dad was able to remain at home for almost his entire time battling dementia. With only a brief visit to Mount Sinai and Bridgepoint, sadly, Covid did not allow for them to be together in the end. The family appreciates the support from Dr. Pandi, the teams at Mount Sinai and Bridgepoint and McEachnie Funeral Home. Gerry was a good friend to many and was blessed with many good friends throughout his life including John Brosseau whose friendship spanned fifty years and was steadfast until the end. Gerry/Dad/Grandpa - we love you and miss you but know you are now at peace. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Covenant House. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020
