DR. GERARD YUNG JUI LIN October 22, 1948 - April 2, 2020 It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Gerry, an exceptional, mindful, wise, kind, humourous, supportive and giving man. He was inspirational, an intellectual, a teacher, a dentist, a scholar, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was predeceased by Ana, and survived by Natalie and Andrée; son Jordan, daughters Jessica (Evan), Artemisia, and granddaughter (Sloane); Sisters Sylvia (Sharalyn), Juliet (Peter), Harriette (Eddy) and brother Roy (Judy); nieces Michelle (Glen), Katherine, Sharon (Robin), Julie (Kevin), Sandra (Mark), Christina (Mike) and Nephews Kevin (Alyssa), Daryl (Luz Denia), Jeffrey (Terri); grand nephews Deklan, Gabriel, Jeffrey, Jack, Christopher, Thomas, Nick, Matt, Zac, Bennett, Cameron, Tyson; and grandnieces Olivia, Marbella, Julia, Laura, Olivia, Audrey, Anne, Emilie, Lauren, Hailey, and great-grandnephew Raiden and niece Tori. Gerry was born in Tianjin, China and grew up in Hong Kong. His high school education was in Hong Kong and Hawaii, he was a graduate of Punahou. He started his undergraduate studies at Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore), Carleton University (Ottawa) and completed his B.Sc. at the University of Toronto, where he also obtained his M.Sc. degree in pharmacology and graduated with his D.D.S. in 1975. He practiced dentistry in Toronto and was involved with clinical supervision at the Faculty of Dentistry till his complete retirement in 2016. He chose beautiful, tranquil Stillpoint Yoga Retreat in Picton, Ontario to retire to. His move to Canada was the quintessential example of someone adapting completely to a new cultural landscape while bringing and sharing the gems of philosophy and wisdom of the ones he came from. Gerry did everything with a passion and excelled at everything he did. He joined the Academy of Karate and Judo lead by Dr. Burt Konzak in the Spring of 1973. He embraced the concept of gentle martial art and through his understated poise, focus and years of dedicated training became the respected senior black belt in the dojo. The dojo was also where he met many like minded individuals that he maintained valued friendships over long distances and decades. Gerry had an inquisitive mind and his enthusiasm for knowledge allowed him to share his informed advice and opinions in ever thoughtful ways. He became quite the connoisseur in photography, poetry, art, music and cooking! Gerry learned the Wu style of Taiqi in his twenties and sustained his lifelong love for this traditional Chinese martial art form throughout his life. Practicing Taiqi in his latter years at Stillpoint was his transcendence. He taught the Beijing 24 short form in classes while he was recovering from his radiation treatments. He faced his last moments with courage and was in a state of complete peace, always radiating his love and kindness to those around him. We are all truly blessed for the moments he shared with each of us. Our thanks to Dr. Ian Poon and the staff at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Hospice. A Celebration of life is postponed to a kinder, gentler time when friends and family can come together.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020