GERDA LIZZY LARSEN 1925 - 2020 Lizzy, beloved wife of the late Arvid Larsen, passed away at Errinrung Long Term Care Home in Thornbury, Ontario, on September 28, 2020 at the age of 95. Lizzy's passion for life and those she loved will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Born in Aalborg, Denmark on January 14, 1925, Lizzy was one of 10 children of Carl Oluf Rosenius Nielsen and Ane Cecilie Marie Bentzen. Lizzy moved to Sweden after the war in search of work. While there, a chance encounter led her to meet Arvid, the love of her life. Theirs was a love story that spanned more than half a century and two continents. Lizzy and Arvid crossed the ocean to begin their new life together in Canada in 1951, first to Toronto, then Oxenden, and then Meaford. Lizzy lit up every room she walked into, and never slowed down. Her passions were too many to list: Lizzy made stained glass, pottery, and furniture; she carved birds that friends and family treasured; and she was a captivating storyteller, always with a twinkle in her eye that made you know that an enormous smile was just around the corner. Lizzy was the best kind of sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend: when she spoke to you, you knew she was truly listening to your every word, and she always responded with insight and caring. Anyone meeting Lizzy couldn't help but feel happier when they left than when they arrived. After Arvid passed away in 2010, Lizzy's last years were not always easy. But her light shone through until the end, and the memories of her laughs, hugs, and love will comfort those who miss her dearly. Lizzy was interred on October 8, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Meaford, Ontario. In lieu of flowers or donations, her family suggests telling a story about a memory of Lizzy; sharing a great meal with family or friends; or simply having a laugh with someone you love.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store