More Obituaries for Geroge SMITH
Geroge Douglas SMITH

Geroge Douglas SMITH Obituary
GEORGE DOUGLAS SMITH November 13, 1931 - January 15, 2020 - Doug was a wonderful father and will be missed by his children, Karenanne Di Filippo (Mike) and Tricia Mills (Paul). He will be forever in the hearts of his grandchildren, Joseph (Guille), Reilly, Chelsea, Jack, and his great-grandchildren Carlos and Sofia, all of whom he cherished dearly. His friends will remember him as a compassionate and caring person who could always put a smile on people's faces with his wonderful story telling and his love for sharing a mischievous joke or two. Doug enjoyed a rewarding career in Human Resources and Labour Relations. Doug made a positive impact on all those around him and will be sorely missed by all those who had the privilege of having known him.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
