GERRY BASCOMBE After 84 years, Gerry Bascombe's final adventure, on August 30, 2019 was a perfectly fitting wrap up to a life fully and passionately lived. For those of you who knew him, it will not come as any surprise that his last moments included one last adventure that drew everyone around him into a perfectly choreographed goodbye that was as joyful as the man himself... just the way he'd have wanted it. You guessed it, there is a story. Ger wrung the life out of every single minute. His 55-year long love affair with his Gail was packed with capers and shenanigans. From cottaging, Muskoka, chalet-ing, Collingwood and everywhere in between, all with Bascombe hospitality. With Ger at the helm, life was rich with food, drink, and always laughter. As was Ger's way, strangers became friends, friends became family and everyone he touched was left with the feeling that they'd been seen and deeply and uniquely known - you know what I'm talking about if you were ever lucky enough to sit for a Ger "chat". Gerry grew up in Toronto. He followed his passion into radio broadcasting as listeners across Ontario and Quebec tuned in for his trademark baritone voice and quick, dry humour. From roles with Montreal's CFCF, where he hosted At Home With Bascombe to Toronto's CTV, Rogers and CFRB. Real acclaim arrived in the form of a legendary animated TV series where Ger embodied the voices of characters Newton and Daedalus and others in the 1960's smash The Mighty Hercules. Even better, Gerry could often be persuaded to perform these fan favourites to really get a party going. Ger's career in communications evolved into the corporate side with the launch of The Bascombe Group. This work, and the success of his team, were a deep satisfaction for him until his retirement. Ger dedicated his retirement years to volunteering and fundraising with the Collingwood Hospital and loved every minute of it! To Dr. Mark Quigg, our deepest gratitude for your commitment and faith in our family that allowed us the precious gift of more time with Ger. To Dr. Paul Smylie and Dr. Kate McLaughlin, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Ger's beloved family was his deepest pride. He leaves his wife, Gail; his son, K.C.; his granddaughter, Brooke (husband Greig Newby); and his great-grandsons, Milo and Graham Gerald to tell the lifetime of wonderful stories. His son Michael, sisters Molly (Jack), Phyllis (Norman) and brother John (Arlene) preceded him in death. They will never ever be forgotten. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life, 2:00 to 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Alpine Ski Club, Collingwood Ontario. We will all miss you so much Ger. Rest now. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation. Friends may visit Gerry's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019