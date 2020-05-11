|
GERRY FREEDMAN On May 8, 2020. Gerry Freedman passed away peacefully at home just short of his 91st birthday. Gerry will be remembered as a loving husband to Stella, brother to Thelma Rosen Berris (predeceased), and Joyce Zweig, father to Joe (Marcia), Lisa, and Bob (Grant), and grandfather to AJ, Lee (Alyssa), Jordan, and Jessica. Gerry will also be lovingly remembered by his many nephews, nieces, extended family and dear friends. Special thanks to Nida and Joy for the loving care they provided to Gerry over the past few years. A family service was held on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in the Holy Blossom Temple section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Gerry's memory to the Daily Bread Food Bank, (416)203-0050 or www.dailybread.ca/ ways-to- give/
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2020