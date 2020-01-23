|
GERRY MONESS Peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020, surrounded by his family, in Montreal. Loving father and father-in-law of Samena Moness of Montreal, Jeffrey and Karen Moness, and Mark and Corrin Moness. Dear brother of the late Fanny Altro, Phil Mones, and Sadie Moness. Devoted grandfather of Ariel, Alanna, Jordan, Madelyn, Blake, and Colton. Special thank you to caregivers Doreen, Annette, and Steve. A family service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. For shiva information, please see www.benjamins.ca.Memorial donations may be made to Bialik Hebrew Day School 416-783-3346 or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020