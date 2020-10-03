GERRY NAGLEY Gerry Nagley, nearing her 104th birthday, died peacefully on September 29, 2020, under the great care of the Village of Riverside Glen staff in Guelph, Ontario. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie, Patti, and Kathy (Paul); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Helen, age 108; and loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by her first husband, Harold; second husband, Sydney; sister, Marion; and brothers, Bob and Morris. Born in Poland in 1916, Gerry was a strong, talented, successful woman ahead of her time. She opened and grew the well-known Skirt'n'Sweater Shop in Toronto. She also opened an art gallery and was active in the community. She was even competitive in tennis and bridge. Gerry spread laughter for over a century. She was often reflective of her wonderful life and happy to see her family following their dreams. "My advice is to live each day... Curiosity is important." For safety, the family will hold a private virtual celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your charity of choice.



