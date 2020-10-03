You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Gerry NAGLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GERRY NAGLEY Gerry Nagley, nearing her 104th birthday, died peacefully on September 29, 2020, under the great care of the Village of Riverside Glen staff in Guelph, Ontario. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie, Patti, and Kathy (Paul); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Helen, age 108; and loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by her first husband, Harold; second husband, Sydney; sister, Marion; and brothers, Bob and Morris. Born in Poland in 1916, Gerry was a strong, talented, successful woman ahead of her time. She opened and grew the well-known Skirt'n'Sweater Shop in Toronto. She also opened an art gallery and was active in the community. She was even competitive in tennis and bridge. Gerry spread laughter for over a century. She was often reflective of her wonderful life and happy to see her family following their dreams. "My advice is to live each day... Curiosity is important." For safety, the family will hold a private virtual celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your charity of choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved