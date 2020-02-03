|
GERRY PENCER April 26, 1945 - February 3, 1998 In loving memory of a dear husband, father, father-in-law, Papa, brother, uncle and friend. Forever in our hearts. It's been 22 years since you left us and not a day goes by without constant reminders of you and the wonderful memories we shared. You remain an inspiration to everyone you touched and your vision lives on always through The Pencer Brain Tumor Centre. We love you and will never forget you. Nancy, Stacey, David, Jesse, Josh, Geri, Holly, Michael, Georgia, Charlie and Clarke.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2020