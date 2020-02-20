|
|
GERT SCHEIN Peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Harold Schein. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Larry, and of Edward and Richard. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Maurice and Cookie Rice, Leo Rice, Syd Schein, Moe and Eve Stolberg, and Sam and Esther Schein. Cherished Aunt Gert to three generations. The family is grateful to Gert's caregivers, Lanny Reyes and Shirley Iway, whose years of devoted service made it possible for Gert to stay in her home as long as she did. Gert was more than a wonderful wife and mother. She was a professional social worker, a lifelong lover of the arts, a member of Pioneer Women, a census taker and a District Returning Officer. She enjoyed being a volunteer for many years in the Emergency Department at Sunnybrook Hospital. She'll be missed by all who knew and loved her. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Adath Israel Congregation Section at Roselawn Cemetery. Shiva 98 Wenderly Drive, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the , 1-888-939-3333 or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020