You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060

Gert SCHEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gert SCHEIN Obituary
GERT SCHEIN Peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Harold Schein. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Larry, and of Edward and Richard. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Maurice and Cookie Rice, Leo Rice, Syd Schein, Moe and Eve Stolberg, and Sam and Esther Schein. Cherished Aunt Gert to three generations. The family is grateful to Gert's caregivers, Lanny Reyes and Shirley Iway, whose years of devoted service made it possible for Gert to stay in her home as long as she did. Gert was more than a wonderful wife and mother. She was a professional social worker, a lifelong lover of the arts, a member of Pioneer Women, a census taker and a District Returning Officer. She enjoyed being a volunteer for many years in the Emergency Department at Sunnybrook Hospital. She'll be missed by all who knew and loved her. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Adath Israel Congregation Section at Roselawn Cemetery. Shiva 98 Wenderly Drive, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the , 1-888-939-3333 or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -