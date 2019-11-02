|
GERTRUD WALKER Gert passed suddenly at her home on September 27, 2019, in her 106th year. She had been living independently and self-sufficiently, continuing to drive and walk without aids. Until two years ago, she had been enjoying annual holidays in Mexico and the Caribbean. Gert was a free spirit from childhood till the end of her life, a life lived in Germany, Australia and Canada. She was born in Königsberg, a former university city in northern Germany, now Kaliningrad, Russia, into a family with fiercely anti-Nazi leanings. This resulted in the interrogation by authorities of her adored father, Richard, and in both she and her brother, Curt, having to flee Germany. Curt went with his wife, Trude, to Denmark in 1932, took part in a geological expedition to Greenland, and then in 1937 moved to Perth, Australia. Gert was to join Curt in Perth, but by 1938, ship travel from Germany to Australia became impossible, so Gert was put on a plane by her father. This was one of the first commercial flights to Australia, taking eight days and flying only during daylight. It was, at age 24, a thrilling adventure for her. From Perth she moved on to Melbourne, in what she recalled as another of her greatest adventures, travelling by train across the Nullarbor Plain, stopping a number of times in this desert. In Melbourne, she married widower Charles Walker (born Zygmund "Mundek" Wachs) and became Mum-for-life to his son Irwin. At the age of 76, ten years after Charles' death, she sold her house, packed up and moved to Hamilton, Canada to be nearer Irwin and to Curt, who by then had moved to Rochester, New York. Predeceased by her husband (Charles) and brother, Curt (Trude); and leaving her son, Irwin (Susan); grandchildren, Matthew (Brandi) and Timothy (Alia); and cousin, Alice Teichert (Bobby). Also precious in her memory are extended family members, Sever (Alice), Peter (deceased), Roger and James Sternhell and families, and family Gottlieb, all of Sydney, Australia, and family Wirski in Melbourne. Gert also appreciated the friendship of Susan's sisters, Judith and Sarah Patrick. Gert outlived almost all of her long-term friends, but in recent years she developed and maintained some very special friendships: Margrit Faggart of Virginia, Yvonne von Hartel and Joe Sabto, both of Melbourne, Australia, Linda Cote of Canmore, Alberta, Heather Johnston of Robina, Queensland, Amberly Horton (Ian) and Cathy and Brian Poole of Hamilton, Ontario, and Martina Radtke of Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Gert attended Dundas Valley School of Art, developing a close relationship with her teacher Marla Panko. At her apartment building Gert valued the help of Brenda and Keith Chivers, and friendships of Mae Taylor and many others. Wilma Groen at the Ancaster Senior Citizens Centre was a huge source of support in her first few years in Canada. Gert needed only occasional medical attention; Dr Hayder Mahdi, whom she considered a friend, provided much reassurance. Two of Gert's weekly highlights were trips to the hairdresser and to Denninger's deli. Gert's life will be celebrated at a family gathering and her ashes will join those of her husband, Charles, in Queensland. Inquiries may be made through Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster, Ontario.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019