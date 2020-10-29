You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Gertrude KOCHBERG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GERTRUDE KOCHBERG Gertrude (Gerry) Kochberg, daughter of the late Hyman and Minnie Chvertkin, devoted wife of the late Vernon (Vern), loving aunt, great-aunt and great-great- aunt. She passed away peacefully, two months before her 100th birthday. Gerry appreciated everything that was done for her and was so loving in return. Thank you to the staff at Cheltenham Long Term Care. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (416) 488-8772.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved