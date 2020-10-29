GERTRUDE KOCHBERG Gertrude (Gerry) Kochberg, daughter of the late Hyman and Minnie Chvertkin, devoted wife of the late Vernon (Vern), loving aunt, great-aunt and great-great- aunt. She passed away peacefully, two months before her 100th birthday. Gerry appreciated everything that was done for her and was so loving in return. Thank you to the staff at Cheltenham Long Term Care. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (416) 488-8772.



