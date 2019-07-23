You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude WISEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Rachel WISEMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Rachel WISEMAN Obituary
GERTRUDE RACHEL WISEMAN (Trudy) January 21, 1945 - July 21, 2019 After a courageous battle with cancer, died peacefully with family by her side. Survived by her husband, Sheldon; her children, Sondra, Bradley (Karen) and Jonathan (Vicki) and Bubbie to Ari, Emma, Louis, Ryan, and Saul. Friends are invited to the Jewish Memorial Chapel, 1771 Cuba Avenue, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11am, burial to immediately follow at the Jewish Memorial Gardens, 2692 Bank Street. Shiva will take place at 17 Lacewood Court, Ottawa on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and on Friday from 2-4 p.m. Davening services to be held on Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. Donations in Trudy's memory to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation Cancer Research would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 23 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.