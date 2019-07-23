|
GERTRUDE RACHEL WISEMAN (Trudy) January 21, 1945 - July 21, 2019 After a courageous battle with cancer, died peacefully with family by her side. Survived by her husband, Sheldon; her children, Sondra, Bradley (Karen) and Jonathan (Vicki) and Bubbie to Ari, Emma, Louis, Ryan, and Saul. Friends are invited to the Jewish Memorial Chapel, 1771 Cuba Avenue, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11am, burial to immediately follow at the Jewish Memorial Gardens, 2692 Bank Street. Shiva will take place at 17 Lacewood Court, Ottawa on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and on Friday from 2-4 p.m. Davening services to be held on Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. Donations in Trudy's memory to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation Cancer Research would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 23 to July 27, 2019