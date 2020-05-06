|
|
GILBERT GOODMAN In his 98th year, peacefully at home on Monday, May 4, 2020. Cherished husband of Grace for 65 years. Beloved father of Wendy; Mark and Judy; Bonnie and Stephen Bloom; Adored Grandpa of Jacob, Trevor, Jori, Alexa, and Lindsay. Dear brother of Helen Kash and the late Rose Slonim, and brother-in-law of Cheryl Zale and Lou and the late Lila Ekstein. A special thank you to Gil's caregivers, especially Mark Manalo and Dennis Mabilin who extended his ability to live an independent and full life right to the end. A family graveside service will be held. Donations may be made in Gil's memory to Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875; Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation 416-586-8203 or Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation 416-480- 4483.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2020