GILES WALKER January 17, 1946 - March 23, 2020 One of Canada's pioneering and most celebrated film directors, Giles Walker died March 23rd in Toronto after a 10-year battle with brain cancer. Born in Scotland in 1946, Giles began his career in 1974 as a documentary filmmaker with the National Film Board of Canada in Montreal. He soon made the switch to dramas, and his Bravery in the Field earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Live Action Short Film in 1979. He went on to win many Genie and Gemini awards over his 40-year career in Canadian film and television. The family would greatly appreciate donations to the Giles Walker Memorial Scholarship in Film Studies now established at the University of New Brunswick (via www.unb.ca/giving or c/o Development & Donor Relations, University of New Brunswick, P.O. Box 4400, Fredericton, NB E3B 5A3) or toward research at the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, www.braintumour.ca. A full obituary is available at www.aftercare.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020