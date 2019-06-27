GILLIAN ANN INNES (nee Stiver) December 7, 1936 - Bombay, India June 21, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Gillian Ann Innes - wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 21, 2019 in the early morning of the summer solstice. Gill loved people - especially her family and her many diverse friends. She had a passion for traveling to places far and wide, walking through the mountains, talking to her friends on the phone, worrying about her children, and following professional tennis. She loved her Johnny Walker Red. She was born on December 7, 1936 in Bombay, India. She spent her young life in Toronto, at the Bishop Strachan School. It was here she met many of her lifelong "sisters." Gill and Bob married in 1960 and were married for fifty nine years. They moved to Galveston in 1964 and then to Calgary in 1971. Where they raised a family, made close friends, contributed to the community and built a full and meaningful life. Besides her loving husband, Gill is survived by her two daughters, Sacha Innes (Greg) and Melissa Innes; son, Guy Innes (George); two grandchildren, Grace and Ethan Elander; and her three dogs, Theo, Tsehay and Quinn. Gillian was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Walter "Bill" Stiver. Gill will be remembered most for her frankness, honesty and love of people. Gill was fond of reminding us, "You only come this way but once." The family would like to thank Jenniffer Robinson and the Sarcee Hospice for their loving care. The funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church (Glamorgan, 3704 37 St. SW, Calgary, AB) on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Reception will follow at Earl Grey Golf Club (6540 20th St SW, Calgary). If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to one of the following educational non-profits: SOS Children's Villages Canada (www.soschildrensvillages.ca) or Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (www.cw4wafghan.ca). SOS and CW4WA bring educational opportunities to some of the world's most vulnerable people, including Ghana, where Gill did community development work. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2019