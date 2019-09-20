|
|
GILLIAN CLAIRE MURSCHELL We struggle to find words to describe the essence of our brilliant, beautiful Gillian, and the depth of our sorrow for her loss. Gillian Claire Murschell died August 19, 2019, on Salt Spring Island. Gillian was an artist; from an early age she revealed an extraordinary artistic eye and sensibility. Her remarkable capacity to "see" was manifest in everything she did, whether it be drawing, painting and photography, or writing essays, poetry, and clever scripts. Gillian brought joy to those around her with her artwork, cards, poems, improvised on-the-job skits, and irreverent Facebook posts. She viewed the world from a fresh perspective and found the extraordinary in the mundane. Born and raised in Vancouver, Gillian attended York House School and Prince of Wales Mini School, garnering academic awards and serving as PW Class Valedictorian, 2008. She loved literature and philosophy, and graduated with an honours degree in English from Queen's University in 2012 before enrolling in University of British Columbia's Creative Writing Program in 2016. An outstanding scholar across a range of disciplines, we were never sure what path Gillian would take. Gillian loved to travel and to immerse herself in nature. Galiano Island was her home in latter years, and she was most herself when hiking in the forest, spending time on its scenic beaches and swimming in its waters year round. Here, she reflected carefully on the meaning of life and bravely sought inner peace and clarity. Gillian had a quick wit, dry and often cutting. Many of her writings are droll, with touches of sarcasm, pathos and the absurd. Despite her many talents and accomplishments, Gillian was plagued with self-doubt and profound sadness. She ended her life, peacefully, on her own terms. Gillian is lovingly remembered by her parents, Elizabeth Watts and Warren Murschell of Vancouver; her sister, Amy Phinney (Gavin) of Calgary; her family; and many close friends. A kind, empathetic and generous young woman, she cared deeply for her family and friends, and touched the lives of so many. We are grateful to her Galiano friends who recently celebrated their quirky, talented friend with an exhibit of her art and a spirited memorial celebration. A service in Vancouver is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to suggest donations to Galiano's vibrant community association, The Galiano Club, a registered charity which stewards Gillian's beloved Mount Galiano and The Bluffs, and delivers community arts and service programs. Dearest Gillian, we miss you. Your light will live in our hearts forever. Rest in peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24, 2019