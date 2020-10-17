GILLIAN EDITH ROBINSON 1955-2019 After a long wait through the lockdown of the pandemic, Gillian was laid to rest on October 3, 2020, in the Beechwood National Memorial Cemetery, Ottawa. In a full burst of autumn colour, a small gathering took place - Robert J.A. Ally, husband; Beth Pierce Robinson, mother; Brian P. Robinson, brother; James D. Robinson, nephew; Joanne Ally, sister-in-law; Christina Sully, sister-in-law; Chantal Larose, stepdaughter; and family friends. After the moving beauty of the ceremony, led by Katharine Smithrim, Celebrant, and the remembering of Gillian with personal stories, each person came forward with a rose, and in their own way silently recalled the Gillian they had known - her seize-the-day sense of adventure, her deep connections with nature, Indigenous art, travel, her dedicated years as a Recreational Therapist with forensic patients in Kingston and Toronto - and never to be forgotten, her laughter. "We are better for her blazing star passing our way."



