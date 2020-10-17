You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Gillian Edith ROBINSON
GILLIAN EDITH ROBINSON 1955-2019 After a long wait through the lockdown of the pandemic, Gillian was laid to rest on October 3, 2020, in the Beechwood National Memorial Cemetery, Ottawa. In a full burst of autumn colour, a small gathering took place - Robert J.A. Ally, husband; Beth Pierce Robinson, mother; Brian P. Robinson, brother; James D. Robinson, nephew; Joanne Ally, sister-in-law; Christina Sully, sister-in-law; Chantal Larose, stepdaughter; and family friends. After the moving beauty of the ceremony, led by Katharine Smithrim, Celebrant, and the remembering of Gillian with personal stories, each person came forward with a rose, and in their own way silently recalled the Gillian they had known - her seize-the-day sense of adventure, her deep connections with nature, Indigenous art, travel, her dedicated years as a Recreational Therapist with forensic patients in Kingston and Toronto - and never to be forgotten, her laughter. "We are better for her blazing star passing our way."

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
