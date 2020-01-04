You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
GILLIAN WILSON Peacefully in Ottawa on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, England to parents R.T. Russell CIE, DSO, FRIBA and Ethel Hatch, MBE. Gillian's early years were split between India and England. She trained as a physiotherapist and moved to Canada in 1953. Married to Lieutenant-Commander RCN Malcolm Wilson who died April 27, 2017. Children: Lorna, Anne, Tor, and Jane. Grandchildren: Sarah, Heather, Jennie, Melanie, Ben, Sophie, Ellen, Peter, and Rosamond. Great-grandchildren: Hannah, Rylie, Tanner and Aidan. After Mac retired, lived near Burnstown in Renfrew County for 30 years and enjoyed country life with their many dogs, gardening, maple syrup, a few chickens and lots of skiing, traveling and a "little"(!) bridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada, Canadian Wildlife Federation or Plan International. In the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
