GINA BROWN December 14, 1932 - June 25,2020 Gina lived a full and wonderful life surrounded by family and friends. Married to Sidney for over 66 years their marriage was one of deep love and devotion. Together they raised a tight knit family of four children who modeled their own marriages and families on what they had learned from their parents. Gina had strong values that guided her entire family; she was always warm, positive and forever smiling. Gina was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha Kerbel, and loving sister to Sharon Zuckerman and the late Joel Kerbel. She was mother to Paul and Tammy, Randy and Howard, Peter and Carol, and Adam and Marla. Loving grandmother to Danielle and Noah; Allie and Elliot, Jonathan and Lauren, Andrew, and Justin and Erica; Wesley, Stephanie, Russell, and Sami; Maddie, Sean and Cole. Gina was thrilled when her great grandchildren Jake and Harper came along and took delight in seeing them grow. May her memory be a blessing. A private graveside funeral will take place on Friday, June 26, 2020 and will be accessible online through the Benjamin's website. Donations can be made to Princess Margaret Hospital (416) 946-6560 or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 26 to June 30, 2020