GISSA SCHIFF (born Gissa Geraldine Wax) Passed away in her sleep on July 12, 2020. Gissa was a beloved mom to Vanessa and Jade and grandmother to Adam, Jaimie and Lia. She was loved by many. She was a gifted artist and exceptional art teacher. She touched many people's lives. We will miss her wisdom, her incredibly open, generous, and sensitive heart, as well as her humour, eccentricity and charm.We love you forever. If you would like to donate to a creative art charity please make payments to the Artheart: www.canadahelps.org /en/charities/ artheart- community-art- centre/
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020