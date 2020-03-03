You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Gitta GANZ

Gitta GANZ Obituary
GITTA GANZ (Holocaust Survivor) Sadly on Thursday, February 27, 2020 Gitta Ganz passed away in North York General Hospital surrounded by the love of his family. She will be greatly missed by her children, Howard and Mindy; his daughter-in-law, Fay; son- in-law, Jerry; and grandchildren, Sonny, Emma, Ofer Jesse, Rachel; and great- grandchildren Milo and Dezzy. A funeral was held on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at Beth David B'Nai Israel Beth Am 55 Yeomans Road, Toronto at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Dawes Rd Cemetery, Beth David section. Memorial donations may be made to Beit Halochem Canada 905-695-0611 or Ganz Family Endowment at Beth David Synagogue.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020
