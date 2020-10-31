GIULIO MICHELA August 13, 1932 - October 8, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Giulio Michela at 88 years old. Born in in Rodis, Italy, Giulio is predeceased by his wife, Mirella (nee Casale). He is survived by his son, Tristan Michela (Jonathan Hicks) of Toronto; his brother, Claudio (Irma) of Rosenheim, Germany; and cousins, Peo Vigano, Paolo Michela, and Vittorio Michela of Italy. He is also survived by his dear friend, Martha Cronyn. Giulio was educated with a Master of Laws (LL. M) from both the University of Turin, Italy ('59) and the University of Toronto ('75). In 1967, Giulio and Mirella pursued their dream of sailing the world, a journey that began in The Netherlands and included the Mediterranean, Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean. After more than four years of travel, they decided to immigrate to Canada in 1972. Giulio practised law at Stikeman Elliott, Robarts and Bowman in Toronto, and then went on to form a partnership at Michela & Gord in the city, where he specialized in real estate law. A principled, thoughtful and kind person, Giulio was an academic at heart who enjoyed books on classic literature, politics, philosophy and European history. He was versed in five languages including Italian, English, Spanish, French and Latin. Giulio had a special love of animals and supported a number of local pet and wildlife charities in the Toronto region. Giulio will be greatly missed by his family, friends and former colleagues. A private celebration of his life will be held at a future date.



