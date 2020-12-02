GIZELLA BOGLER (Gizi, Nana, Golda) March 18, 1925 - November 26, 2020 Peacefully passed away on November 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Geza (deceased), cherished daughter of her late parents Martin and Ida Feig from Rachov, Czechoslavakia. Loving Mother of Allan (Graysanne), and Howard (Lorie). Treasured Nana of Jarrod (Jennifer), Tristan, Kaiden, and Emma. Caring Great-Grandmother of Luka. Aunt (second mother) to Judy (Peter) and Ella. She will be greatly missed by her many other relatives and friends. Memories of her will last in our hearts forever. Our dear mother was many things but most of all she left an indelible impression on everyone she met. Smart, tough, beautiful, outgoing, self-assured, generous, loving, were just a few traits to describe her. She knew who she was and lived life on her own terms. She was absolutely devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, but none more so than her beloved husband Gary (Geza). After surviving the horrors of WWII, she married her beloved in London, England, immigrated to Canada, and settled in Montreal. Once there, she worked tirelessly along with her husband to make a living, raise a family, and live a full life. Their convenience store on St. Catherine Street became a downtown fixture. During the 1976 Summer Olympics, droves of young athletes from all over the world came to shop and speak with "Goldie" who could converse fluently in eight languages. Gizi loved a good party and accepted people for who they were. She was a strong matriarch with a loving touch and an equally firm hand when required. In her later years she moved to Toronto with her husband to be closer to her children and grandchildren. In her lifetime she experienced the ebbs and flows of the 20th century. From the horse and buggy to the internet of things. She never lost the sparkle in her eyes and the love of her family. Even in her last days at the Apotex Center the first thing she would say was, "How are the boys?"



