GLADYS CAMPBELL July 22, 1920 - March 1, 2019 Gladys was the only child of Harthill Evans and Margaret Pruden. Born and raised in London, England, she worked in a government office in central London through day and night bombing in the Blitz. When her office was moved to Blackpool, she met and married her blued-eyed Scottish airman, Colin Campbell, in 1943. They immigrated to Canada in 1948, passing through Pier 21 on their way to Hamilton. They later lived in Brampton and Woodstock. Gladys was a small woman, but great in determination and faith and passed lessons of faith and perseverance to her children and grandchildren. She was active in the church, in the scouting movement, worked with mentally handicapped persons and enjoyed Scottish country dancing. In retirement, she and Colin lived in her beloved cottage in Southampton until winter moved them to Owen Sound, where Colin died in 2006 and where she lived out her days. Gladys is survived by her children, Colin (Joyce), David (Elaine) and Iain (Bettina); her grandchildren, Colin John (Janna), Susannah (Loic), Alec (Jackie) and Malcolm (Nicole); Katie (Josh), Anna (Chris), Michael (Samantha), John, Rachel, Sarah, Julia and James; Iain Malcolm, Elliot, Vivian and Evan; her great- grandchildren, Beatrice, Adrien, Quentin, Magda, Joseph, Tate, Eleanor and Harriet; and her Zaki "grandchildren,' Kashif, Samira and Safa, whom she loved as her own. A Funeral Service for Gladys Campbell will be held in the Chapel of the Brian E. Wood Funeral Home, 250 - 14th Street West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492) on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Scott Mission (www.scottmission.com) or to Timothy Christian School, Owen Sound. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019