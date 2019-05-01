You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:30 AM
GLADYS JEAN ELLIOTT Passed away at the Village of Riverside Glen on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 96 years. Jean will be sadly missed by her 10 nieces and nephews, her many great nieces and nephews, their families, as well as all of those who came to know her. She is predeceased by her sisters; Peggy Farris, Dorothy Jackson and Mary de la Plante. A private burial will be held at Mount View Cemetery in Cambridge. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service to honour Jean at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 161 Norfolk St., Guelph on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Gilchrist Chapel - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph. In lieu of donations, Jean has asked, "Wear a flower, plant a flower, attend a concert and remember Jean". We invite you to leave your memories online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 1 to May 5, 2019
