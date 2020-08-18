|
|
GEORGE GOODERHAM After a long and full life, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his loving wife Catherine (May 7, 2017) after 68 wonderful years of marriage. Loving Dad to Wayne (Eva Ivanov), Rick (Rhonda) and Glenn. Cherished Grandpa of Brendan, Scott, Bryan, Sean and Stephanie. Dear brother of Marilyn Kerr (Bill) and Doreen Bell (the late Raymond). In past years George served as Chairman of the Board of The Peoples Church and The Peoples Christian Academy. He will be forever loved by his extended family, friends and church family. Private family funeral. If desired donations may be made to The Peoples Church or The Peoples Christian Academy. Please visit the Book of Memories at: www.wardfuneralhome.com John 14:1 1-3 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020