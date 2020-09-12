GLENN JAMES GARWOOD April 14, 1954 - August 21, 2020 After a five year fight with dementia, Glenn passed away peacefully August 21st at Taunton Mills, Whitby with family. He attended Ryerson studying architecture. Glenn was Project Manager with the City of Toronto. His projects included the North York Performing Arts Centre, the Evergreen Brick Works, CPR John Street Roundhouse (Toronto Railway Historical Association). His last project was the Guildwood Inn before retirement. Glenn will be remembered for his love of music, gardening, sailing, skiing and cottage life. Glenn is survived by his partner, Barb; mother, Margaret (née Giffin); sisters, Gayle (Wayne), Lorna (Jim); granddaughters, Alexandra and Brooke; and special friend, Mitchell. Predeceased by his father, James and nephew, Todd. His many friends will remember Glenn for his gourmet dinners and he was always up for a party. Very special thank you to the staff at Taunton Mills, Perry Unit, Whitby, who lovely cared for him. Donations would be appreciated to the Toronto Railway Historical Association or Durham Alzheimer Society. For online condolences, please visit armstrongfh.ca
