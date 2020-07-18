|
|
GLENN RAY HADLEY 1934 - 2020 The architect, artist, photographer, pilot, musician, and writer has left us - a man who never stopped learning. Predeceased by his wife Anne, Glenn leaves his wife Lois Howieson; brothers Don and Jack (Penny); children Keith (Nancy), Susan (Darcy) and Peter (Jenny); stepchildren Kathy (Brian) and David (Tracie), and all their families. Arrangements entrusted to The Hendren Funeral Homes, Lakefield Chapel. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Glenn's life will be held when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society. Glenn's full obituary, donations and condolences can be viewed and made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.c om or by calling 705.652.3355 for assistance.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020