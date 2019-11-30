|
GLENNIS MARGARET LAMB FARQUHAR Glennis Farquhar died peacefully, in her 90th year, at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre, Halifax, on November 20, 2019. Cherished wife and devoted partner of 58 years of the late Rev. Alexander J. Farquhar (2008), she will be lovingly remembered by her children, Alec (Kathleen), James (Liliane), Sarah (Randell), Megan (David), Donald (Kathryn), Anaya (Donald), and Katherine (Robert); her brother-in-law, Hugh (Claudette); sisters, Melva and Patricia; cousins, Carol and Joan; and many who called her 'Auntie Glennis.' She was affectionately known as 'Grammie' to Anwen (Josh), Martha (Tyler), Alec, Rory (Lauren), Ivy (Eliot), Kevin (Desiree), Michael, Elise (Matthew), Madeleine, Reid, Paul, Sophie, Olivia, and Alexandra; and 'Great-Grammie' to Aurora, Magali, Eliza, Sylvie, Josie, Ciaran, Janelle, Harlow, Alexander, and David. She was predeceased by her parents, Wesley and Jean Lamb, and her brother, John. Glennis grew up in the picturesque Qu'Appelle Valley region of Saskatchewan, a brilliant student, sensitive soul, and granddaughter of hardy homesteaders. One summer evening in 1948, while she was in teacher's college, she met a handsome and athletic young student minister from Nova Scotia named Alex, who immediately wrote to a friend, "Tonight, I met a girl I could marry." Although a little less smitten at first sight than he, she eventually reciprocated his ardor when he returned the following summer. After two fulfilling years of teaching in prairie schoolhouses, she married him in July, 1950, and they moved to the Maritimes to begin a life in ministry together. Glennis was the tender and patient mother of seven, proud grandmother of fourteen, and delighted great-grandmother of ten. With her quiet poise, gentle charm and natural empathy, she was adored by all whose acquaintance she made. She met life's adversities with dignity, grace, and deep reserves of strength, resilience and faith. She will be missed dearly. A funeral service will be held at St. Matthew's United Church, Halifax, on Saturday, December 7 at 2 p.m., Rev. Betsy Hogan presiding. A reception will follow in the church hall. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the attentive staff of the Geriatric Unit on Lane 9, QEII Health Sciences Centre, and to Barbara Bickle and all who participated in Glennis' kind care and companionship. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Glennis' name to the QEII Health Sciences Centre Foundation ('Geriatric Medicine Research and Teaching' under 'for a specific area or purpose') https://qe2foundation.ca/ways-give/remember-life or the Halifax Public Libraries https://www.halifaxpubliclibraries.ca/support/donate/. Online condolences will be gratefully received at [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019