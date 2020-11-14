You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Gloria BOADWAY
GLORIA BOADWAY (née Hosgood) Gloria Boadway (née Hosgood), passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital, on November 7, 2020, after a 3-year journey with cancer. Born in Sydney, Australia on May 8, 1938, Gloria travelled the world before settling in Toronto after meeting husband Frank in 1964. Her love of travel continued throughout her life. People she met on her journeys often became lifelong friends with whom she enthusiastically kept in touch. Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Frank; children, Michael (Kirsten Vanstone), Lara (Jim Graves); and grandchildren, Peter, Julia and Andrew. Due to COVD-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time and, as per Gloria's wishes, she will be returned to her beloved Sydney Harbour. Gloria's passion for gardening and flowers always brought her joy. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to The Garden Club of Toronto, https://www.thegardencluboftoronto.ca/Donate.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
