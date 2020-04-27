You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
GLORIA JEAN SHERBUT 1927 - 2020 Gloria Jean Sherbut, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. Born December 1927 in Toronto, Ontario, Gloria spent her formative years between Toronto, Kincardine and St. Thomas. After gaining some distinction in her early twenties as an actress and singer, Gloria married James John (Jim) Sherbut on May 19, 1950. Together, Gloria and Jim embarked on a life that saw them settle in Winnipeg, Montreal, Toronto and finally Calgary. During this time they built and raised their family, established careers and developed a large social circle. When not with her family Gloria spent her time working or volunteering in various roles and socializing with her many friends. Together with Jim, she dedicated her later years to as much globetrotting as they could manage. Throughout they were always surrounded by the love of their five children (one passed away in infancy) nine grandchildren and one great- grandchild. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you support the health care professionals who are presently fighting for our wellbeing, especially the long-term care support staff. Gloria was gentled through her last ten years by these wonderful caregivers both in her home and by the incredible staff at the Evergreen Retirement Residence. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.edenbrookcemetery.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020
