GLORIA MARILYN HOYT (Taylor) Passed away peacefully just three days before her 94th birthday on February 2, 2019 at Markham Stouffville Hospital. She now joins her beloved husband Clifford Ernest Hoyt. Gloria is survived by three children: Annabel, Ernest and Alan (Alexandria) and her cherished grandchildren Mitchell and Emma. Gloria was a strong, independent and charismatic woman. She thrived in her prosperous antique business and was admired by many. She loved to travel around the world in search of antiques and also create culinary dishes to make for memorable Sunday evenings with her family at her condo on the Harbourfront. Gloria was a generous caregiver and supported her family and grandchildren. She was loved by her extended family and will be missed greatly. There will be a Celebration of Her Life Reception at Alan's home (47 Ferndell Circle, Markham ON) on Saturday, February 9th, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2019
