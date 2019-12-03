|
|
GLORIA PEARL SOSSIN February 1, 1934 - December 1, 2019 Gloria Sossin died suddenly and peacefully, on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Gloria was a loving mother and mother-in-law to Ellen (Guillermo Marin), Wayne (Emma Saffman) and Lorne (Julia Hanigsberg); and devoted grandmother to Jason, Michelle, Daniel, Rachel, Aaron, Max, Leah and Miriam. She was a devoted sister and sister-in-law to Alan(Joan) Dessau and Lori (Lew Z'L) Tauber. She is survived by her former husband, Marvin Sossin.Gloria was born in 1934 in Toronto to Sam and Fay Dessau. A graduate of Vaughan Collegiate and the University of Toronto, Gloria was a beloved teacher for many years at the United Synagogue Day School (now the Robbins Hebrew Academy). She enjoyed a life enriched by long friendships, mahjong, contract bridge (as a proud Gold Life Master), book club, movies, opera, Torah study at Holy Blossom and time with family, until recent illnesses. Her mind was active, her laugh was infectious, and her kindness will be remembered by all whose lives she touched. Special thanks to the excellent staff and caregivers at Terrace Gardens Retirement Residence. For details of funeral and shiva please go to www.benjamins.ca. Memorial donations may be made to ReenaFoundation, 905-763-8254, Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, 416-425-6220 or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019