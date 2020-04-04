|
GLORIA STEWART SEAQUIST Peacefully at the Elm Grove Living Centre, Toronto on Monday, March 30, 2020 of Gloria Stewart Seaquist (Jenkins), Toronto, age 84 years. Survived by her husband Ernest Seaquist. Beloved mother of Carolyn Seaquist (Jayson) and Jonathan Seaquist (Lena). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Adam Seaquist, Morgan Kavanagh and Rowan Kavanagh; Liv Christensen Seaquist and Zoe Christensen Seaquist. Predeceased by her parents William and Mabel Jenkins (Stewart) and brothers and sisters: Reginald Jenkins (Marjorie and Eleanor), Garth Stewart, Mary Tweedy (Howard), Norma Hayden (George), Isabel Tweedy (Cecil), and Charles Jenkins. Gloria was a dedicated loving mother and wife. She had broad interests and skills, icluding wood carving, furniture making and stained glass work, and read widely, especially in family related matters, and was an active member of the University Arts Women's Club of the University of Toronto, serving twice as its president. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family thanks the care staff of Elm Grove and Arcadia Home Care for their excellent and caring treatment of Gloria in her final days. A private service will be held for family members and close friends. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020