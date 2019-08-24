|
GLYN WENTWORTH OSLER February 3, 1931 - August 9, 2019 At the peak of golf season, Glyn died peacefully in Toronto, in his 89th year. Although Alzheimer's claimed his memory, he was unfailingly polite and precise to the end of his days. Impeccably mannered, impeccably dressed, Glyn was the eldest of four born to Britton and Barbara (ne?e Greene) Osler. He was blessed with considerable athletic prowess, and had a particular affinity for all things involving physical acumen and movement. Whether gliding down a snowy slope, across the ice, over fairways, football fields and tennis court, through water, or around the dance floor, Glyn was first and foremost a sportsman, and he applied the rules of fair play to most endeavours. He insisted on proper decorum even when salmon fishing or shooting duck. From Upper Canada College, hockey took him to Ridley College where, in 1944, Glyn would form friendships that continued for the rest of his life. In 1952 at RMC, he was part of 'the New 100', the first post-war graduates of the Royal Military College. Flirting briefly with a career in law, Glyn attended Osgoode Hall before entering banking with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Married to our mother Margot (ne?e Johnston) in 1956, he proudly added a family of four girls in quick succession to his list of accomplishments. For a time, an ice rink transformed the back yard; Christmas was rung in with myriad child-sized ski boot and binding checks, while Easter was a time for ensuring that golf clubs and shorts length were properly adjusted. Dressed smartly for fall weather, Glyn proudly escorted his flock to Toronto Argonaut games, where he managed, somehow, to follow the plays while explaining tight ends. Predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Derek and Fen, Glyn leaves behind a sister, Pamela Delworth, and will be missed by the four Osler girls, the daughters he entertained Dad-dancing the 'Twist': Barb (Richard), Trish (Warren), Dede (Andy) and Diana (Warren). Grandfather to Samantha, Caileigh, Jaime, Conal, Robyn, Harry, Emily and Strachan, and great-grandfather to Abigail, Grace, Isla and Lucas, Grandad will live on in memory and in his trademark golf swing. Colourful in spirit and in attire, with a wonderful sense of humour, his kind and generous nature touched many who knew him during his lifetime. We are deeply grateful to Glyn's beloved summer community of Metis Beach, QC, for their outpouring of love and support. We thank the caring staff at the Balmoral and at Meighen Manor, and are especially grateful to Integracare for their tremendous compassion. Despite his frailty at the end, we are comforted to know that Glyn Osler never forgot that Glyn Osler knew golf. A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 2:00 p.m., at the Anglican Church of St. Peter & St. Simon- the-Apostle, 525 Bloor St. East, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a contribution in Glyn's memory, please consider a charity of your choice or St. George's Anglican Church, Metis-sur-Mer, c/o Treasurer, 1023 Royal York Rd. Toronto, ON M8X 2G5.
