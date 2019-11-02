|
|
GOLDIE ELEANOR CHARLOTTE PENNY (née Walker) August 21, 1922 - October 26, 2019 Goldie died peacefully at the age of 97. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry L. Penny and mother of Burke (Lindsey) of Midland, Ontario and Michael (Ruth Ann) of Toronto, Ontario. She was also the dearly loved grandmother of Colin Penny (Leah), Rachel Penny and Fiona Penny, and great grandmother of Jocelyn and Gavin Penny. Goldie was born in Victoria, BC but grew up in the interior. After her family moved to Vancouver, she finished high school and attended UBC there. Goldie graduated with her B.A. in 1943 then finished teacher training and taught high school in Armstrong, BC. She married Harry in 1945. They moved to Ogema, Saskatchewan where their first child, Burke, was born. In 1947 they moved back to BC where Goldie taught school in Ladner. She gave birth to a second son, Michael in 1951. Harry took a job as Director of Hamilton's Social Planning and Research Council in 1959 so the family left Vancouver and moved to Burlington, Ontario. In 1960, they moved into the house on Patricia Drive where Goldie lived for the next 59 years. Goldie's musical talent was evident early in her life. By the age of three she was singing and playing tunes on the piano. She obtained her Grade 10 certificate in piano from the Toronto Conservatory of Music and, in 1971, was awarded her piano 'degree' through the Royal Hamilton College of Music. Her musical talent was shared with many students during her forty-year career as a piano teacher. Goldie also sang in the Vancouver Bach Choir and, after moving to Ontario, Hamilton's Bach Elgar Choir. Her clear alto voice and sight- reading skills were appreciated there for many years.A highlight of many of Goldie's summers was attending summer music camp at CAMMAC, (Canadian Amateur Musicians/Musiciens Amateurs du Canada), in the Laurentians. At CAMMAC, Goldie was truly in her element and made many lifelong friends there, learning, practising and performing piano, recorder and choral works. While music was her passion, Goldie was always active in other pursuits. She was an avid hiker and cross-country skier and regularly attended yoga classes at the Hamilton Y. She loved doing the Globe & Mail's cryptic crosswords. A memorial gathering will take place at the Café Annex, Royal Botanical Gardens, 680 Plains Road West, Burlington, on Saturday, November 16th, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Those who would like to honour her memory are encouraged to make a donation to CAMMAC at cammac.ca. Condolences may be forwarded through www.skwarchukfuneralhome .com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019