Obituary Condolences Flowers GORD MOORS May 4, 1959 - May 18, 2019 Gordon Ian Moors (Gord) passed away unexpectedly at his home in Canmore, Alberta on May 18, 2019, with his life partner, Trish Brister, at his side. He leaves his cherished daughter Danielle, Trish and her sons, and family: his father, Dr. David Moors, and his sisters and brothers, Jean-anne, Mark (Fara), Rod (Joy), James (Tina) and Kara (John) and their children. Gord is predeceased by his mother, Joan Moors. Born in Regina, SK. on May 4, 1959, Gord was the second son and third child of six Moors children. Early childhood years were spent in Bengough, SK, Ottawa, Montreal, and Vancouver while his father completed his residencies and settled to practice in Ottawa in 1967. He enjoyed successful and lively high school years and activities and was a loyal friend to many. Every winter weekend, Gord honing his skills as an expert and daring skier on the hills of Gatineau and the Laurentians. In 1978, after his final school year, Gord moved to Calgary with little more than a desire to ski. But he also had significant ambitions and the drive and intelligence to pursue them. After several years of construction work, and then graduating from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Commerce in 1985, he embarked on a career in the automotive industry, first in the corporate world, then in retail. To become a stellar car dealer, he worked with singular focus and determination; his first milestone being the remake of Varsity Chrysler into one of the most successful Chrysler dealerships in Western Canada. This was followed by an expanding network of successful dealer partnerships in Western Canada and the establishment of his reputation as a savvy and reliable business leader. He was principled in the pursuit of his goals and exceedingly generous in helping fellow entrepreneurs, including people with potential who would have floundered had they not received his support. By any measure, Gord was an admired member of the Calgary community - respected by his peers and competitors and valued by his employees. Gord touched many lives with his contributions to family, colleagues, and friends. He loved his daughter, Danielle,and was proud and supportive of her accomplishments as she advanced in her studies and career. He looked forward to their father-daughter excursions to London, Paris and New York, and he and Danielle were frequent visitors to Ottawa to be with his parents and family. He cared for his mother as her health declined and was heartbroken upon her death in 2017. In Fall 2018, with Gord at the helm, the Moors family toured the Battlefields of WW I & II in Northern France, the first trip as an (almost) complete family in over 40 years. The well-being of his father was now paramount, and he and Gord spent many evenings talking about business and family. He deeply respected his beloved partner Trish for her accomplishments and supported her professional endeavors. Trish and Gord's home in Canmore was a welcome haven to relax in the tranquility of the Rockies. Gord had just celebrated his 60th birthday with Trish, Danielle, friends and family on a snowy May evening. He looked forward to quieter years to enjoy all the good things of life. A principled man of the people who left us too soon, Gord was much loved, highly respected and will be deeply missed. A celebration of Gord's life will take place on: Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The Skyline - 1918 Kensington Rd NW #400, Calgary, AB T2N 3R5 Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries