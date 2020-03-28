|
|
GORDON ANTHONY STONEMAN P.Eng. Passed away March 21, 2020 in Toronto in his 88th year. Born in Winchester, England, Gordon was the son of Clementina and Flight Sgt. Benjamin Stoneman, and brother to the late Yvonne, Maurice, Clement, Clive, and Ben. Survived by his loving family, Margaret, his wife of 60 years with whom he travelled the world, daughters Alexa (Matthew) and Andrea, and sister June. Gordon was a Professional Engineer, proud to have been involved in the design of Canada's legendary supersonic jet, the Avro Arrow. He was later Director of Technical Education at the York County Board of Education for 20 years. Gordon will be greatly missed by his family, many friends and R.A.E. buddies. Following Gordon's wishes, a private ceremony will be held at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020