GORDON BROWN WILSON February 12, 1929 - April 11, 2020 In his 92nd year, Gordon passed peacefully at home in Aurora, Ontario, with his loving wife, Janet, at his side. Predeceased by his parents, Sandford Gordon and Ivy Donalda (nee Brown) Wilson, and siblings, Donald, Marilyn and Robert (Bob). Gordon will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Janet (nee Mitchell); children Gordon (Nancy), Laura (Stewart), Susan, John (Lesley) and Alexandria (Danny); grandchildren Brett, Hayley, Hilary; Mitchell, Emily, Kaitlyn; Matthew, Juliette, Johnnie; Harrison, Graham, Campbell; Marilyn, Lauren, John; and great-grandchildren Myles and Cedar; and all of his cherished friends along the way. Gordon was born in Toronto and grew up in the West End. He attended Humberside Collegiate and graduated from Pickering College in Newmarket, Ontario. He attended the University of Toronto. He excelled at football (still a favourite sport of his to watch), and, in 1949 he sustained a football injury requiring surgery-which led to meeting a young nurse in training, Janet, who would become his wife of 68 years. Gordon began his career working at his father's company, Canadian Pad and Paper (later bought by Hilroy). However, his passion for automobiles led him to work briefly for the Ford Motor Company. He then transitioned to General Motors of Canada, where he became a Distribution Manager for Oldsmobile. He gained his retail experience at Belmont Chevrolet Oldsmobile. In 1960, at the age of 31, he became the youngest General Motors Dealer in Canada, founding "Wilson-Niblett Motors" in Richmond Hill, Ontario. He proudly built his company with a focus on outstanding customer service and relationships. His mantra was, "Have an eye", and General Motors would send other Dealers to visit his store to learn the proper organization of a GM dealership. His work ethic and focus on customers led to many dealership awards, including earning the prestigious General Motors of Canada Triple Crown Award multiple times. Over the years, he proudly served on many Boards and Associations including: President of the General Motors Dealer Association of Toronto, the General Motors National Dealer Council, The Muskoka Lakes Golf & Country Club, The Antique and Classic Boat Society, and The Canadian Automotive Museum. He was an honourary member of The 78th Fraser Highlanders and a member of The Toronto Hunt, The Toronto Club, Craigleith Ski Club, The Goodwood Shooting Club, and The East Hill Shooting Club. He was a proud supporter of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair and The York Central Hospital (Mackenzie Health Centre) in Richmond Hill, Ontario. He was on the founding Board of Beacon Hall Golf Club. He was a co-founder of The Country Day School in King City, Ontario, and, he was instrumental in raising capital to purchase the land upon which it stands today. Gordon had a deep-rooted love for Muskoka, where he spent his summers at his family cottage, "Birchcove", built in 1898. This is the home of his collection of beloved wooden boats; in particular his pride, and which gave him his most joy, the 1921 Ditchburn "B-IV". There is not a doubt that Gordon's presence touched many. He was a very special man with a bold personality, but a softness in his heart. He shared his kindness and generosity with all. We will always be thinking of Gordon, especially when a fierce thunderstorm rolls over Tobin Island with lightning crashing in the sky and rain falling into the lake. We know that our Husband, Father, Father-in-law, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and of course our dear friend, will be watching in the distance and will always remain close in our hearts. The Wilson family would like to thank Dr. David Fell, Dr. Paul Randall, and Hospall Private Home Care. Gordon's life will be celebrated once Covid19 restrictions are lifted, in Windermere, Muskoka. Condolences and Memories can be shared at Thompson Funeral Home Website.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020