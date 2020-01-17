|
GORDON CHARLES LYALL 1928 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon Lyall on December 26, 2019, who died peacefully at home, at age 91. Gordon loved Vancouver and took full advantage of all it had to offer. He skied at Grouse Mountain in the 40's long before lifts and crowds, he was given the moniker "Vancouver's Singing Kid" when he was 8 years old for his singing, yodelling and guitar playing act that took him as far as the Calgary Stampede, he attended school at Prince of Wales and Point Grey where he made lifelong friends. He attended University of British Columbia where he earned a law degree, he then practiced law in Vancouver for five decades at one law firm, although the firm name changed over the years, from Bourne Desbrisay Bourne, to Bourne Lyall Shier Davenport & Spencer, to Lyall McKercher Hanna, to Russell & DuMoulin (through a merger), and finally to what is currently known as Fasken. Gordon left his mark on the city through his involvement in the business community. In addition to his busy law practice, Gordon was part of the entrepreneurial group that started up CKVU-TV (now CITY TV). He was one of the first to recognize the potential value of property in Yaletown, when he and two partners purchased a building on Mainland Street when there was nothing in Yaletown but scrub land and derelict buildings. After extensive renovation, the building won a City of Vancouver Heritage Award and has remained a fixture on the Yaletown landscape. Gordon married the beautiful Marigold Mackenzie in 1952. Together they enjoyed a life filled with children and grandchildren, they travelled extensively, they spent their summers at their cottage at Hood Point on Bowen Island, and they skied at Whistler most weekends in the winter. Gordon was at home in downtown Vancouver. His well-dressed, athletic form could be seen energetically heading to meetings, going for lunch, and greeting the many people he knew in the business community. Gordon was predeceased by his wife, Marigold, who passed away suddenly on July 22, 2019. He is survived by his four children - Charles (Nancy), David (Jill), Elizabeth (Tony), and Andrew (Heather) and his ten grandchildren - Philip (Sean), Johnny (Erin), Michael, Alison, Chip, Hunter, Mackenzie, Sarah, Matthew and Rachel. The family would like to thank Gordon's caregiver, Gerri, who made it possible for Gordon to live out his days in the comfort of his own home. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at The Vancouver Club from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mabel Mackenzie Colbeck Scholarship in English, a UBC scholarship that was set up to honour Gordon's accomplished mother-in-law, online at support.ubc.ca/mackenzie-colbeck-scholarship, by calling 604-827-4111, or by mail at 500 - 5950 University Boulevard, Vancouver, B.C. V6T 1Z3.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020