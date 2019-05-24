GORDON DANIEL TAYLOR WATTS Gordon Daniel Taylor Watts died very suddenly of a brain hemorrhage on May 21, 2019. He leaves his wife, Carolyn; his son, Matthew; five siblings, Murray, Mary, Robert, Muriel and David; as well, many nieces, nephews, stepchildren, and grandchildren. His death is an enormous loss to all of us as he was a much-loved, much admired and an accomplished man. Gordon was born in Granada, Northwestern Quebec to Murray Edmond and Marjorie Elizabeth Watts and moved to Toronto at age eight. He attended St. Michael's College, and graduated from the University of Toronto with a BSc in mining engineering. When young, Gordon roamed Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, and Alaska, working as a field engineer, eventually becoming a systems analyst with Noranda when use of computers in mining was in its infancy. After four years he became a mineral economist. Expanding his skills even further, he developed specialized computer applications for the mining industry and sold them worldwide - and to this day. His work has taken him all over the world and into remote places. His databases have been used by the Federal Government. Not least, his expertise in mining and taxation led to assignments with the European Commission. Visitation will be held at the Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel, 467 Sherbourne St., Toronto on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of his life at 4 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Book Bank at www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/the-childrens-book-bank/ would be greatly appreciated. www.rosar-morrison.com Published in The Globe and Mail from May 24 to May 28, 2019