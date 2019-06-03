GORDON DRUMMOND ROBERTSON May 20, 1941 - May 30, 2019 Died peacefully at home surrounded by love. Will be greatly missed by Linda (née Logan), his loving wife of 54 years; his partner in life, love and family. Gord will be lovingly remembered by his four children and their spouses; Michael and Jeffrey, Ian and Rosalie, Kevin and Mohan, Andrea and David. Granddad will also be missed and forever remembered by the grandchildren he adored and who adored him; Emily, Sarah, Jonathan, Tyler, Abby, Kiran and Anya. Son of the late Lorn and Josephine Robertson of Toronto, brother to Jo Anne McMath (the late Ken). Proud and fun loving uncle to Lori Jo Prescott (Tim) and Kelly Hardy (Darrin) and their families. Born and raised in Toronto, graduating from the University of Toronto in 1964 with a degree in Pharmacy where he met Linda, as well as a number of lifelong friends. Early on in their life together, Gord and Linda had the opportunity to live in Barbados which created memories and experiences that they joyfully shared with their children and grandchildren through many trips back over the years. Gord and Linda settled in Thornhill to raise their family in a house that still serves as the focal point for family gatherings. Gord worked in pharmaceutical manufacturing with PharmaPak and then later, established his own consulting business (Gordon Robertson & Associates) in pharmaceutical manufacturing as well as regulatory approvals for import and distribution. Gord and Linda enjoyed spending as much time as they could at their Georgian Bay family cottage. Boating, spending lots of quality time with the kids, waterskiing and tubing with the grandkids and puttering were his cottage passions. Gord and Linda loved to travel, exploring large parts of the world in Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, the US and all parts of Canada. The family invites friends to gather at R.S. Kane funeral home at 6150 Yonge Street in Toronto on Thursday June 6 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of Gord's life at Holy Trinity (Anglican) Church, 140 Brooke Street in Thornhill on Friday, June 7th at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church auditorium. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in Gord's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Canada Foundation or the Primate's World Relief and Development Fund. Codolences may be left at www.rskane.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from June 3 to June 7, 2019