GORDON HOWARD EBERTS Gordon Howard Eberts died peacefully on March 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was thoughtful, gracious, generous, and a consummate storyteller until the end. He is survived by his three children, Cinny (Steve), Christopher, and Caroline (Peter), Erik (Laura), seven grandchildren, and his siblings Edmond, Lindsay (Patti), Beth (Tony), and Jeremy. He was predeceased by his brother Jake and his parents Ted and Toppy (MacDougall) Eberts. Gordie was elegant, charming, and opinionated. He was known for his impeccable taste, his imagination, and his extraordinary intellect. In his prime, he could be seen riding his bike around downtown Toronto, travelling between his favourite cities New York and London, or gathering an always engaging group around his kitchen table. He had a unique eye for colour and light and a gift for curating spaces where antiquities, pop art, and sculpture were seamlessly mixed. Born in Montreal and educated at Bishop's College School and McGill University, Gordie assumed the role of renegade among the Eberts family's eclectic and endearing personalities. He was defined by his boundless curiosity-driven and restless-always exploring the next big idea. He famously despised weekends and statutory holidays. Gordie co-founded brokerage firm Gordon, Eberts Securities Inc. in 1969 with Monty Gordon. The firm, which later evolved into Gordon Capital Corp., was known for its daring and innovative transactions. His ability to see and create opportunities that were far ahead of their time caused competitors and regulators alike to wonder. Fondly known as "Gogo," Gordie was a source of love and (often unsolicited) advice to his seven grandchildren on matters ranging from dating and fashion to education and 3D printing. Emily, Peter, Lex, Lucas, Ross, Stella, and Winter will miss him dearly. At his core he was content, always quick to say he had the great fortune of living a privileged and wonderful life. He was truly one of a kind. A special thank you to the Temmy Latner Centre and Bridgepoint Health for their kindness and care, the team at 80 Yorkville, and the devoted friends whose company he cherished. In keeping with his generosity of spirit and confidence in the creativity of future generations, please consider a gift to support the Gordon Eberts Prize for emerging artists as part of OCAD University's Career Launchers Fund: http://ocadu.convio.net/GordonEbertsPrize A family celebration of life will take place in the spring.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020