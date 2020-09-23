GORDON JOSEPH CIGLEN 'Gary' On Friday, September 18, 2020 our beloved father passed away peacefully at home in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Toby Ciglen for 69 years, devoted father and father-in-law of Paul Ciglen and Mary-Lynn Culbert, Leonard Ciglen and Susan and Rick Polgar. Cherished Zady of Danielle and Nathan Thiessen, Noah Ciglen, Adam Polgar, Alexandra Ciglen and Justin Polgar. Adoring great-grandfather of Zoe Thiessen. Brother of the late Morton Ciglen and loving uncle of Philip and Linda Ruth Ciglen. A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Thank you for the loving dedication of his devoted caregivers Alma and Remerose. Dad was very proud of his accomplishments in life - his three university degrees, (B.A, C.A and LLB) and his family.He had a beautiful deep bass singing voice which graced the Holy Blossom Temple choir for many, many years. He had a great love and appreciation for music and his family, but none as deep as his love for Toby - the love of his life, his bashert and his best friend. Memorial donations may be made to: Jewish National Fund of Canada (jnf.ca
- or 416-638-7200) or to - Cystic Fibrosis Canada (cysticfibrosis.ca
- or 1-800-378-2233). To watch service via zoom for 2:00 p.m.bit.ly/2ZZNhDd